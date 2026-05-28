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AXE ATTACK Donald Excell Jailed for Life for Murder of Cousin Rita Lambourne in Bexhill

Donald Excell Jailed for Life for Murder of Cousin Rita Lambourne in Bexhill

Donald Excell, 50, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 31 years for the murder of his cousin, 58-year-old Rita Lambourne, at her home in Bayencourt South, Bexhill. The attack occurred at around 9.30pm on 12 February 2025 and was followed by a police investigation and court trial at Hove Crown Court.

Axe Attack In Bexhill

Excell assaulted Rita Lambourne at her residence using an axe, inflicting fatal injuries. Despite the rapid arrival of paramedics, Rita was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police And Cctv Investigation

Detectives pieced together Excell’s movements through extensive CCTV footage before and after the murder, leading to his arrest on 14 February. During questioning, he largely remained silent, giving “no comment” replies.

Discovery Of Weapon And Evidence

Months after the murder, teenage boys fishing north of Bexhill found a rucksack containing clothing, an axe sheath, and a sandbag believed to have been used to weigh the items down in a lake. A police search subsequently recovered the axe linked to the attack.

Financial Records Confirm Weapon Purchase

Checks revealed Excell bought the axe and leather sheath in 2019, with delivery to his home. Expert analysis confirmed the injuries matched the size of the recovered weapon’s size.

Conviction And Sentencing Outcome

Following a trial concluding on 19 December, a jury found Excell unanimously guilty of murder and possession of a weapon in a public place. He had previously admitted to an unrelated assault on his father in August 2025. Senior Investigating Officer DCI Alex Campbell described the case as “extremely distressing” and expressed hope the sentence brings closure to Rita’s family and the community.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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