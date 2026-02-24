Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRAMA ROLLS ON Danny Dyer Slammed by Caravan Guest After Missing Kent Park Launch

  Sky Star Forced to Apologise on TV as Visitor Demands, ‘Where Were You?’ Sky’s...

Published: 11:39 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 11:39 pm February 24, 2026

 

Sky Star Forced to Apologise on TV as Visitor Demands, ‘Where Were You?’

Sky’s latest hit, The Dyers’ Caravan Park, kicked off with a bang – but not all for the right reasons. Danny Dyer, 48, found himself in hot water after failing to show up for the opening day of his own caravan park in Kent. A disgruntled visitor didn’t hold back, confronting the actor live on camera.

Holiday Hero or No-Show? Danny Dyer Faces Caravan Park Backlash

The show sees Danny trying to revive the classic British caravan holiday by breathing new life into Priory Hill in Leysdown, Kent. Danny’s love for caravan culture dates back to his childhood holidays in the 1980s.

But the big launch didn’t go as planned. Danny left many guests and locals disappointed when he was a no-show for the official opening. The actor later explained he was tied up, presenting at the BRIT Awards and promoting a new film on the same night.

Family Affair: Daughter Dani Dyer Joins the Caravan Revival

Despite the rocky start, Danny is pulling out all the stops, investing his money, time, and passion to restore the spirit of the family holiday. His daughter, Dani Dyer, is by his side, helping to bring the caravan park back to life.

Sky’s Caravan Drama Rolls On

Viewers tuning into the first episode saw Danny forced to apologise to a frustrated caravan punter who bluntly asked, “Where were you?” The confrontation added unexpected drama to what was meant to be a heartwarming restoration journey.

For more on Danny’s caravan comeback, watch The Dyers’ Caravan Park on Sky and stay tuned for updates on this celebrity-backed holiday revival.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

STARMERS OUT OF CONTROL Keir Starmer’s Power Grab: Streaming Giants Fall Under OFCOM Rules

UK News

AIRPORT MAYHEM Caleb Anudu Slapped with Community Service After Airport Mayhem

UK News
Court Round-Up: Driving Offences, Order Breaches and Suspended Sentences Across Bromley and Surrounding Areas

DECADE AFTER DEATH Couple Face Trial Over Amanda Gretton’s Death and Fraud

UK News

VIOLENT ENCOUNTER Notorious Reading Burglar Chloe Keates Jailed for 59 Weeks

UK News

TRAGIC END Lorry Driver Dies in Horrific Cab Fire Linked to LPG Cooker

UK News

MAJOR LEAK Major Water Leak Floods Caledonian Road, N1 – Avoid the Area Now

UK News

Brutal Murders of Lin and Megan Russell Reopened After 30 Years – Notorious Killer Back in Spotlight

UK News

HIT AND RUN Six-Year-Old and 73-Year-Old Woman Fighting for Life After Hit-and-Run Crash

UK News

ONE HANDED DRIVER AI Camera Spots One-Handed Driver Cuddling Dog

UK News

SORRY NOT SORRY David Lammy Apologises Over Peter Mandelson US Ambassador Fiasco

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIREARMS FIBS Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News

Top Cop Axed for Fake Skills and Dangerous Driving

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News
Royal Mail Tracking Down: Users Report ‘Internal Server Error’

Royal Mail Ordered to Pay Disabled Postman £12,925 for Failing to Adjust His Route

UK News

TRIPLE ATTACK Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News

Benedict Azam Jailed for Sex Attacks on Three Women in Rutland

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

TERROR PROBE Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

Teen Arrested in Birmingham Terror Sweep

UK News

BRING HER HOME Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons

Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Vanishes in Milton Keynes

Missing Persons
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

CONCERNED CITIZEN Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead

Robert De Niro Sounds Alarm on 2026 Midterms: “We’ve Got to Run Through the Fire”

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

LONG OVERDUE £14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

£14 Million Helipad Finally Takes Off in Brighton

National News

BLOOD BATH Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

Five Stabbings Shock South East London – Murder Probe Launched

UK News

EPSTEIN FILES Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News

Thames Valley Police Wrap Up Berkshire Searches in Misconduct Probe

UK News
Watch Live