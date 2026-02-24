Sky Star Forced to Apologise on TV as Visitor Demands, ‘Where Were You?’

Sky’s latest hit, The Dyers’ Caravan Park, kicked off with a bang – but not all for the right reasons. Danny Dyer, 48, found himself in hot water after failing to show up for the opening day of his own caravan park in Kent. A disgruntled visitor didn’t hold back, confronting the actor live on camera.

Holiday Hero or No-Show? Danny Dyer Faces Caravan Park Backlash

The show sees Danny trying to revive the classic British caravan holiday by breathing new life into Priory Hill in Leysdown, Kent. Danny’s love for caravan culture dates back to his childhood holidays in the 1980s.

But the big launch didn’t go as planned. Danny left many guests and locals disappointed when he was a no-show for the official opening. The actor later explained he was tied up, presenting at the BRIT Awards and promoting a new film on the same night.

Family Affair: Daughter Dani Dyer Joins the Caravan Revival

Despite the rocky start, Danny is pulling out all the stops, investing his money, time, and passion to restore the spirit of the family holiday. His daughter, Dani Dyer, is by his side, helping to bring the caravan park back to life.

Sky’s Caravan Drama Rolls On

Viewers tuning into the first episode saw Danny forced to apologise to a frustrated caravan punter who bluntly asked, “Where were you?” The confrontation added unexpected drama to what was meant to be a heartwarming restoration journey.

For more on Danny’s caravan comeback, watch The Dyers’ Caravan Park on Sky and stay tuned for updates on this celebrity-backed holiday revival.