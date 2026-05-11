Missing Teen Zara Last Seen In Bradford White Outfit Police Appeal

Police are urgently searching for Zara, an 18-year-old from Bradford, who went missing recently. She was last seen wearing a white jogging bottom and a matching white t-shirt. Authorities are concerned for her welfare and have issued a public appeal to help find her.

Zaras Description

Zara is 5ft 3in tall with a slim build. Her distinctive white outfit was noted as the last clothing she was seen wearing around Bradford.

Police Urge Public Help

West Yorkshire Police have asked anyone who has seen Zara to get in touch immediately. Witnesses can call 101 or use the live chat on the police website, quoting log number 1324 of 10 May.

Concern For Welfare

Authorities have expressed concern for Zara’s safety and well-being amid her disappearance, highlighting the urgency of the appeal.