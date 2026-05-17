Mullivaikkal Remembrance Inspires Hope and Unity

The memory of Mullivaikkal continues to resonate deeply among Tamil communities, inspiring acts of solidarity such as blood donation drives. These efforts symbolise lasting hope and unity in the pursuit of peace and justice.

Lasting Legacy

The powerful remembrance of Mullivaikkal’s suffering touches hearts, reminding all of the ongoing struggle faced by the Tamil people.

Blood Donation Campaign

Communities are coming together to donate blood as a tribute, showing that love and hope grow even after great loss.

Call For Peace And Justice

The collective stance remains firm: unity and remembrance will endure until peace and justice are achieved for those affected.

Strong Tamil Spirit

Despite past hardships, Tamil hearts remain resilient, embodying strength and freedom through their continued remembrance and community actions.