Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Southall as 26-year-old Gurbhej Singh. Officers responded at 00:41 on Wednesday, 10 June following reports from the london/">London Ambulance Service of a stabbing on North Road near Dormers Wells Lane. Despite attempts by paramedics, Singh was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man in his 30s was treated in hospital and discharged.

Seven Men Arrested

Seven men aged in their 20s to 30s were initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Subsequent investigations saw six released without further action. One man remains on bail pending further inquiries.

North Road Attack

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command confirmed officers believe Singh was attacked outside a shop at around 00:30. She urged the public to come forward with any CCTV footage or information from the area at the time.

Witness Appeal

Anyone with information can report online via the Major Incident Information Portal or call police on 101 quoting CAD 215/10JUN26. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Family Support

Specialist officers continue to support Gurbhej Singh’s family following the tragic loss.