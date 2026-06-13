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POLICE APPEAL Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

Kent Police Seek Witnesses After East Malling Collision on Wateringbury Road

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and CCTV after a serious collision between a blue Audi A5 and black Mercedes GLC at the junction of Wateringbury Road and Sweets Lane in East Malling on Monday 25 May 2026 at 1:37pm. Emergency services including Kent Fire and Rescue and the South East Ambulance Service attended the scene. A nine-year-old boy was airlifted to a London hospital and has since been discharged. A 39-year-old woman remains in stable condition in a London hospital.

Cctv Collision

Officers from Kent’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either vehicle before the collision.

Calling For Dashcam Footage

Motorists in the area at the time are urged to check for any dashcam recordings that might help with the inquiry. Footage can be uploaded through Kent Police’s online portal.

How To Contact Police

Witnesses can provide information by calling Kent Police on 01622 798538 quoting reference XX/DGC/045/26 or by emailing [email protected].

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