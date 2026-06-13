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FOOTBALL HEIST England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

England Stars’ Boots Stolen in Major World Cup Heist Before Croatia Match

England football stars faced a huge blow after their boots, footballs, and vital training equipment were stolen from a van travelling to their Kansas City camp ahead of their World Cup opener against Croatia. The theft happened during the transfer of gear from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, with two suspects arrested as police investigate.

Camp Disrupted By Theft

The England squad had just wrapped up a successful training camp in Florida with wins over New Zealand, Costa Rica, and Miami United. While the team flew to Kansas City to continue preparations, their equipment van was hit by thieves, leaving staff racing to replace essential kit.

Key Gear Targeted

Among the stolen items were boots reportedly belonging to stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, along with analysis devices, Thomas Tuchel’s whiteboards, massage tables, and most footballs. Only a single ball was left inside the lorry, raising serious concerns over England’s readiness.

Possible Inside Job

Sources indicate the drivers transporting the equipment could be linked to the heist. England’s team officials are probing how the theft was carried out while police continue their inquiry following the arrests.

World Cup Preparations Threatened

With the opener against Croatia just days away, the incident added pressure on England’s build-up to the tournament. The FA has been contacted for comment as the squad scrambles to recover lost items and refocus on their World Cup campaign.

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