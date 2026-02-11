Watch Live
URGENT APPEAL Woman Missing from Sittingbourne

Published: 2:53 pm February 11, 2026
Updated: 2:53 pm February 11, 2026

Kent Police are desperately searching for 44-year-old Rebecca Lee, last spotted on Sittingbourne High Street on the afternoon of Sunday, 8 February 2026.

Who Is Rebecca Lee?

Rebecca, from Aylesham, was wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms, and pink slippers when she vanished. She is white, with long brown hair and striking blue eyes. Police are deeply concerned for her safety.

Have You Seen Her?

If you have any vital information on Rebecca’s whereabouts, call 999 immediately and quote reference 10-1489. For other tips, reach out via live chat on the Kent Police website or dial 101.

Help bring Rebecca home – time is ticking.

