A serious accident involving two cars and a lorry has slammed Northend Road, sparking major traffic gridlock and confusion in the area.

What We Know So Far

The crash took place near the petrol station towards the Ford garage.

Northend Road is closed off, with emergency responders on the scene.

Traffic is crawling on the opposite side towards Erith, and the right turn from Colyers Lane onto Northend Road is also blocked.

Many lorries are forced to turn back around the roundabout near Tesco.

Advice For Drivers

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes to dodge the long delays.