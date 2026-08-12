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CHIPPY TEA Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze on West Street in Bourne

Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze on West Street in Bourne

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a chip shop on West Street in Bourne.

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 2.57pm, with several fire crews sent to the scene. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews from Spalding, Market Deeping, Crowland and Stamford were in attendance at the building fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building as crews worked to bring the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Spalding, Market Deeping, Crowland and Stamford are in attendance at a building fire on West Street, Bourne. “Breathing apparatus and two hose reels are in use.” Residents and motorists are being advised to avoid the area while emergency crews continue dealing with the incident. The extent of the damage and whether anyone has been injured have not yet been confirmed. This is a developing incident and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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