Motorcyclist Dies in Chiseldon Crash as Volvo Driver Arrested on Drug-Driving Suspicion

A motorcyclist in his 60s has died following a collision with a car in Chiseldon, with a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences. Emergency services were called to the junction of Draycott Road and The Ridgeway at around 4.05 pm on Tuesday, August 11, following reports of a serious collision. The crash involved a Triumph Scrambler motorcycle and a black Volvo V60. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Volvo driver arrested

Wiltshire Police confirmed that the driver of the Volvo, a 24-year-old man, was arrested following the fatal collision. He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, causing death by careless driving while under the influence, and possession of an offensive weapon. The man was taken into police custody for questioning. The allegations remain under investigation.

The road remains closed for collision investigation

The junction remained closed on Wednesday while officers from Wiltshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team carried out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Specialist officers are expected to examine the scene and establish the movements of both vehicles before the collision. Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage which could assist their investigation. A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.” Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log 275 of August 11. Information can also be provided directly to the investigation team by email at [email protected].