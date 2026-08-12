Police Appeal After Two Dogs Stolen During Break-In at Sevenoaks Barn

Police have launched an appeal after two dogs were reportedly stolen when thieves forced their way into an agricultural barn near Sevenoaks. Kent Police is appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage following the theft of Nelly, a liver and white springer spaniel, and Betty, a black cocker spaniel. The dogs were taken from an agricultural barn in Penn Lane, Ide Hill, between 8.30pm and midnight on Tuesday, August 11. Police say entry was forced into the building before the two dogs were taken.

Police search for Nelly and Betty

Officers are now asking people living in and around Ide Hill to check CCTV, doorbell cameras and other security footage for anything suspicious during the relevant period. Police are particularly interested in hearing from motorists who were travelling through the area and may have dashcam footage showing suspicious people or vehicles. Anyone who saw Nelly or Betty being moved from the area, or who has subsequently been offered either dog for sale, is also urged to contact police. Nelly is described as a liver and white springer spaniel, while Betty is a black cocker spaniel.

Witnesses and drivers urged to come forward

Anyone with information which could help reunite the dogs with their owners should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/132411/26. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Police enquiries into the reported burglary and theft are continuing.