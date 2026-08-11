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MASSIVE FIRE 13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

Thirteen fire appliances were deployed at the height of a major blaze near Mansfield after flames tore through around 10,000 square metres of grass and vegetation. Firefighters were called to the large outdoor fire off Eakring Road on Monday, August 10, with flames and smoke visible from miles around. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service received the first call at 9.04pm, before rapidly increasing its response as crews fought to contain the spreading blaze. At the height of the incident, 13 fire appliances were involved in the operation. The response included specialist wildfire units, while neighbouring Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent an appliance to assist.

10,000 square metres affected by fire

Around 10,000 square metres of grass and vegetation were affected before firefighters managed to bring the incident under control. Crews continued monitoring the site throughout the night because of the risk of hotspots and the fire potentially reigniting. Firefighters returned to inspect the area at around 5am on Tuesday, August 11, and found no signs of fire. A further inspection was carried out at around 8am, with additional checks planned throughout the day to ensure the site remained safe.

Fire service facing exceptionally busy period

The Mansfield blaze came during an exceptionally demanding period for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service following a series of significant grass, vegetation and woodland fires across the county. The conditions have required significant resources, including the deployment of specialist wildfire crews.  

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