Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TIPPER TRUCK HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

A major motorway junction has been partially closed after an HGV crashed through bridge railings and plunged around 20ft onto a road below, leaving its driver trapped. Emergency services raced to the M3 at Junction 14 near Eastleigh following the serious collision shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, August 11. The HGV left the motorway close to the interchange with the M27 before crashing from the bridge and coming to rest on Chestnut Avenue, near Chandler’s Ford and the B&Q headquarters.   Police immediately closed affected sections of the motorway and shut Chestnut Avenue in both directions while firefighters began a complex operation to free the trapped driver.     Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside South Central Ambulance Service rapid-response paramedics and a specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Complex rescue operation launched

Emergency crews worked at the scene into the early hours of Wednesday as they dealt with the badly damaged HGV and worked to safely release the driver.   The extent of the driver’s injuries has not yet been confirmed. UKNIP has approached Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service for further information about the rescue operation and the condition of the driver.

Forensic investigation underway

Specialist collision investigators and commercial vehicle officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are expected to carry out a detailed examination of the crash scene. The investigation is likely to involve forensic mapping and scanning of the motorway, bridge and vehicle as officers establish how the HGV came to leave the carriageway. The position of the lorry below the motorway is also expected to make recovery particularly challenging.   A specialist heavy-recovery crane is understood to be required to remove the HGV, with the main recovery operation likely to take place during daylight hours. As a result, motorists have been warned that closures could remain in place for several hours while investigators examine the scene, evidence is recovered and the damaged vehicle is safely removed.  

M3 and Chestnut Avenue affected

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed emergency services were dealing with a serious collision on the M3 southbound at Junction 14. A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M3 southbound carriageway at J14.     “The two left lanes which lead to the slip road for the M27 westbound have been closed, but the two lanes on the right of the southbound carriageway remain open. “Chestnut Avenue has also been closed between Nightingale Avenue and Falkland Road. “We will update when the roads are reopened. Thank you for your patience.” Motorists travelling through the M3/M27 interchange are being advised to expect disruption and use alternative routes where possible. This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

CRIME SCENE IN PLACE Police cordon remains at Beam Park flats after early-morning emergency response

UK News
Man dies after fall from Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

CAR PARK DEATH Man dies after fall from Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

UK News
Man punched repeatedly in Plymouth robbery after refusing to hand over cash

STREET ATTACK Man punched repeatedly in Plymouth robbery after refusing to hand over cash

UK News
Gun-obsessed man jailed after being minutes away from completing 3D-printed firearm

3D PROJECT Gun-obsessed man jailed after being minutes away from completing 3D-printed firearm

UK News
Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

FOUND IN WATER Family pay tribute to ‘happy, adventurous and outgoing’ girl, 11, found dead in Midlothian water

UK News
A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

FIGHT CONTINUES A31 remains closed after lorry fire spreads to New Forest heathland

UK News
Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

WATER CRISIS Thousands face second night of water disruption after major mains burst in East London

UK News
Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

POLICE PRESENCE Police seal off Marlands shopping centre car park in Southampton

UK News
New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

UK News

GOLF BLAZE Huge fire destroys roof of Kingsthorpe Golf Club as crews battle blaze

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

HIT AND RUN Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

UK News
Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

UK News
Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

SEX ATTACKER Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

UK News
Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

Met Police inspector convicted of sexually assaulting woman on night out

UK News
M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

EXPLOSION FEARS M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

UK News
M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

M25 closed in both directions as major commercial fire sparks explosion fears

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

POLICE HONOUR Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

UK News
Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

CHILDREN STABBED Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

UK News
Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

Girl, 13, and boy, 14, arrested after man seriously injured in Nottingham stabbing

UK News
More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

OFF TO THE CRUSHER More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

UK News
More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

More than 40 e-bikes and e-scooters seized in Gravesham crackdown as vehicles crushed

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

TIPPER TRUCK HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

UK News
HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

DRUGS HAUL Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
Watch Live