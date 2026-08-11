HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

A major motorway junction has been partially closed after an HGV crashed through bridge railings and plunged around 20ft onto a road below, leaving its driver trapped. Emergency services raced to the M3 at Junction 14 near Eastleigh following the serious collision shortly before 11pm on Tuesday, August 11. The HGV left the motorway close to the interchange with the M27 before crashing from the bridge and coming to rest on Chestnut Avenue, near Chandler’s Ford and the B&Q headquarters. Police immediately closed affected sections of the motorway and shut Chestnut Avenue in both directions while firefighters began a complex operation to free the trapped driver. Crews from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended alongside South Central Ambulance Service rapid-response paramedics and a specialist Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

Complex rescue operation launched

Emergency crews worked at the scene into the early hours of Wednesday as they dealt with the badly damaged HGV and worked to safely release the driver. The extent of the driver’s injuries has not yet been confirmed. UKNIP has approached Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service for further information about the rescue operation and the condition of the driver.

Forensic investigation underway

Specialist collision investigators and commercial vehicle officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are expected to carry out a detailed examination of the crash scene. The investigation is likely to involve forensic mapping and scanning of the motorway, bridge and vehicle as officers establish how the HGV came to leave the carriageway. The position of the lorry below the motorway is also expected to make recovery particularly challenging. A specialist heavy-recovery crane is understood to be required to remove the HGV, with the main recovery operation likely to take place during daylight hours. As a result, motorists have been warned that closures could remain in place for several hours while investigators examine the scene, evidence is recovered and the damaged vehicle is safely removed.

M3 and Chestnut Avenue affected

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed emergency services were dealing with a serious collision on the M3 southbound at Junction 14. A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the M3 southbound carriageway at J14. “The two left lanes which lead to the slip road for the M27 westbound have been closed, but the two lanes on the right of the southbound carriageway remain open. “Chestnut Avenue has also been closed between Nightingale Avenue and Falkland Road. “We will update when the roads are reopened. Thank you for your patience.” Motorists travelling through the M3/M27 interchange are being advised to expect disruption and use alternative routes where possible. This is a developing incident and further updates are expected.