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HIT AND RUN Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

Man in his 20s seriously injured in 3am Fleetwood crash as driver flees scene

A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a bicycle in Fleetwood during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency services were called to Wyre Street in Fleetwood at around 2.54am today, Tuesday 11 August, following reports of a collision involving a car and a cyclist. Police said the cyclist, a man in his 20s, suffered serious injuries to his back and neck in the collision. He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening. However, police said the driver of the car left the scene following the collision and officers are now carrying out enquiries to trace him. A police spokesperson said:

“He was taken to hospital. The driver of the car left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace him. “Anyone with information, please contact 101 – log 0119 of August 11th.”

Officers are continuing their investigation and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have information which could help identify or locate the driver, to come forward.  

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