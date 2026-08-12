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MAJOR BLAZE 100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at an industrial estate in Barking, with huge plumes of smoke visible for miles across London. Emergency crews were called to Ripple Road on Wednesday afternoon, August 12, after fire broke out at a two-storey industrial building. Around 100 firefighters have been deployed as crews work to bring the blaze under control. Dramatic images from the area show flames and a huge column of dark smoke rising above the industrial estate and spreading across the London skyline. Members of the public have been urged to avoid the area while the emergency operation continues.

Gas cylinders removed amid explosion risk

Firefighters have removed a number of cylinders from the affected building. The cylinders have been cooled to ambient temperature because cylinders exposed to significant heat can present an explosion risk. The building had been evacuated before London Fire Brigade crews arrived and no injuries have been reported.

32-metre turntable ladder was deployed

A 32-metre turntable ladder is being used to attack the fire from above. The specialist appliance is also providing the incident commander with an elevated view of the scene as crews develop tactics to contain and extinguish the blaze. Firefighters remain at the industrial estate and the incident is ongoing.

A13 affected by smoke

The huge plume of smoke is also causing significant disruption on the surrounding road network. The A13 has been partially closed, with smoke from the fire affecting traffic. Motorists are being warned to expect disruption and avoid the area where possible. Smoke from the blaze has been visible from several miles away, with photographs showing a substantial plume rising above Barking. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. This is a developing incident. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.  

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