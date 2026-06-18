Huddersfield Man Jailed 23 Years For Town Centre Rape

On 18 June 2026, Ismail Hussain, 28, of no fixed address in Huddersfield, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for two rapes committed in Huddersfield town centre in August 2025. Kirklees Police swiftly identified and arrested Hussain after a man in his 20s reported being sexually assaulted in an alleyway near New Street, Huddersfield.

Swift Police Action

Following the early morning attack between 5am and 5:30am on 2 August 2025, detectives launched fast-paced enquiries. CCTV footage helped identify Hussain within hours, leading to his arrest in the early hours of 3 August. He was charged and appeared in court just days later on 6 August.

Severe Sentence Passed

Hussain was sentenced to 15 years in prison with an extended licence of eight years, totaling a 23-year sentence. He had been found guilty of two counts of rape after a February trial.

Victims Courage Praised

Detective Inspector Jenny Haigh commended the victim’s bravery for reporting the crimes and supporting the prosecution. She emphasised the importance of reporting sexual offences and reassured victims of full police support and access to specialised safeguarding services.

Support For Victims

West Yorkshire Police continue to encourage victims to come forward and highlighted their When You Are Ready campaign page, offering information and assistance for anyone affected by sexual offences.