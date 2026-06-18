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MURDER CHARGE 16-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Dollis Hill Fatal Stabbing

16-Year-Old Charged with Murder in Dollis Hill Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police have charged a 16-year-old boy with the murder of 15-year-old Jamal Ringrose following a stabbing on Dudden Hill Lane, Dollis Hill. The attack occurred late on the evening of 30 May, prompting emergency services to attend amid reports of disorder and stabbing. Jamal was rushed to the hospital but died on 4 June. Specialist officers continue supporting his family while detectives investigate the full circumstances.

Multiple Arrests Made

Eight others have been arrested in relation to the wider incident. Two teenagers face charges including affray and possession of offensive weapons. Several adults, aged 17 to 28, are currently on bail pending further inquiries, suspected of affray, rioting, and drug possession.

Investigation Underway

Detective Inspector Simon Ager, leading the probe, highlighted ongoing efforts and appealed for public help. “Our work has led to one boy being charged with murder and we continue to pursue several lines of enquiry,” he said, urging anyone with dashcam or mobile footage to come forward.

Community Safety Priority

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams reassured the local community, confirming that stop and search powers are in place to prevent further violence. Officers have acted swiftly to detain suspects connected to the disorder linked to Jamal’s death.

Information Hotline

Police urge anyone with information or footage of the stabbing to contact them on 101 quoting CAD 9258/30MAY or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Evidence can also be uploaded at the Major Incident Public Portal.

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Topics :Crime

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