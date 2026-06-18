British Tourist Slashed by Sword in Phuket Road Rage Incident

A British tourist was injured during a violent road rage confrontation in Phuket on the night of 13 June. The incident, involving a sword-wielding Muay Thai instructor, Waikoon Promsuwan, 50, unfolded after the tourist allegedly clashed with a motorcyclist and resorted to threatening locals with an iron pipe. The attack was caught on video and widely shared online, highlighting rising tensions between tourists and residents in the popular Thai resort.

Violent Nighttime Clash

The chaotic episode began around 11:30pm when a British man became involved in an argument with a local motorcyclist. The situation escalated as the tourist allegedly yelled aggressively and brandished an iron pipe while confronting nearby residents. The conflict peaked when Waikoon Promsuwan intervened at his home, wielding a knife to slash the tourist’s arm.

Footage Sparks Outcry

Video footage shows the shirtless British man taunting Waikoon with obscene language before being attacked. The tourist was filmed retreating with a bleeding arm and later returned to the UK for medical treatment, according to reports. Police are reviewing evidence from both parties to establish the facts.

Police And Diplomatic Response

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kanen Somrak of Chalong Police Station confirmed no formal complaints have been lodged yet. Authorities are coordinating with British diplomatic channels to obtain the tourist’s statement. “It is impossible to say who started the fight yet because we have not heard the British man’s version,” he explained.

Muay Thai Trainers Statement

Waikoon said he regretted the incident but justified his actions as defensive, protecting his family. “I feel terrible for hurting someone, but on the other hand, I’m proud and happy to be a voice for Thai people,” he said. “We are not afraid if you come at us with bad intentions, but be aware that your actions can also negatively impact other tourists.”

Tourism Tensions Rise

This episode adds to a growing list of violent encounters involving British tourists in Thailand. Last month, a British couple faced an assault in Pattaya following accusations of attempting to leave a shop without paying. Phuket remains a major global holiday hotspot, but the surge in visitor numbers has intensified friction with local communities concerned about tourists’ behaviour and its social impact.