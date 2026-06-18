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FIND HIM Urgent Search for Missing Maidstone Teen Trae Valentine

Urgent Search for Missing Maidstone Teen Trae Valentine

  Police are urgently searching for 16-year-old Trae Valentine, who went missing in Maidstone on Sunday, 14 June 2026. Trae was last seen on CCTV around 5.45pm on Week Street and is believed to have headed towards Maidstone Barracks train station.

Description And Last Sightings

Trae is described as a black male, 5ft 8in tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. At the time he disappeared, he was wearing a black jacket, black jogging bottoms, a black hat, and was carrying a black bag.

Possible Connections

Police say Trae has known links to London, which may be relevant in the ongoing search efforts.

How To Help

If you have any vital information about Trae Valentine’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 999 immediately quoting reference 14-1518. For non-urgent tips, please contact Kent Police via live chat on their website or by dialling 101.

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