Teenager and Sister Killed in Essex E-Scooter Hit-and-Run

Roman Casselden, 16, and his nine-year-old sister Darcie tragically died in a hit-and-run involving an e-scooter in Pitsea, near Basildon, Essex on 1 February 2025. The fatal incident happened around 6:25pm near the Stokefelde junction when their e-scooter pulled out in front of a car. The driver fled the scene without offering assistance and was later prosecuted.

Emotional Inquest

At Chelmsford Coroner’s Court, Coroner Michelle Brown fought back tears describing the deaths as “absolutely tragic.” She expressed deep sympathy for the family, acknowledging the severe injuries and the overwhelming loss they endured.

Hit-and-run Driver Sentenced

Deimante Ziobryte, 21, from Benfleet, was found guilty of failing to stop after the collision. Despite evidence showing she could not have avoided the crash, she received a suspended prison sentence in May.

Devastating Injuries

The siblings, pupils at Briscoe Primary School, suffered fatal head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their mother, Emma Keeling, identified their bodies and fondly remembered Darcie as “a proper little madam” and Roman as having “a heart of gold.”

Community Mourns Loss

Coroner Brown thanked the family for their dignity during the inquest and highlighted the profound impact of this tragedy on the family and the wider community.