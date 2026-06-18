Indian Tourist Dies After Central Park Horse-Drawn Carriage Bolts

An 18-year-old Indian tourist, Romanch Mahajan, died after a horse-drawn carriage in Central Park bolted and threw him off when the driver left to take a photo, violating strict industry rules. The incident happened near West 72nd Street shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, New York authorities confirmed. The horse, named Sampson, spooked and ran uncontrollably, leading to the carriage overturn near Tavern on the Green at West 67th Street. Mahajan was critically injured and later died at Weill-Cornell Medical Center. Three other passengers declined medical aid.

Driver Left Carriage

The carriage driver dismounted to take a photo of passengers, a banned practice according to Transport Workers Union local chapter. Union official Alexander Kemp condemned the action, stating, “A driver is not supposed to leave the carriage to take photos — ever.” The horse had been working in Central Park for only six weeks.

Chaos In Central Park

Eyewitnesses described panic as the horse bolted. Pedicab driver Helen David saw Mahajan lying motionless, with family members distraught nearby. Another witness told the New York Post the horse “ran super fast,” and passengers were screaming. Emergency services responded quickly, but Mahajan succumbed to serious head injuries.

Calls To End Horse Carriages

This fatal incident adds momentum to ongoing debates about banning horse-drawn carriages in Central Park. PETA and animal rights activists have long condemned the practice after several horses collapsed or died recently. PETA director Ashley Byrne urged immediate passage of “Ryder’s Law,” named after a horse previously put down due to collapse.

Political Response

City officials responded swiftly. Council Member Chris Marte introduced legislation to ban carriages by the end of next year. City Council Speaker Julie Menin confirmed the bill will be considered next month. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the death “a horrific incident” and supports a phase-out that protects workers while ending carriage rides in Central Park.

Industry Under Scrutiny

With over 100 carriage horses operating in Manhattan, critics argue the safety of both horses and passengers is at risk. The Central Park Conservancy called the death “an unacceptable cost of an antiquated industry” in a heavily used public space, hoping today’s tragedy will be the last.