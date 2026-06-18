Missing Elderly Man Mick Last Seen Farnborough Orpington Police Appeal

Police are urgently seeking help to locate Mick, a 75-year-old man last seen in Farnborough, Orpington, on Wednesday, 17 June. Mick has white hair and a slim build. Authorities have issued a public appeal to bring him home safely.

Details Of Disappearance

Mick was reported missing from the Farnborough area of Orpington midweek. Given his age, police stress the importance of finding him promptly to ensure his well-being.

Police Appeal For Information

Members of the public who have seen Mick or have any information are urged to contact the police immediately. Witnesses should call 101, quoting incident number CAD 8172/17.

Concern For Vulnerable Individual

The elderly man’s disappearance has raised concerns among family and local authorities, highlighting the need for a swift response from the community and emergency services.

Community Response

Local residents are being encouraged to keep an eye out and report any sightings. Social media channels continue to share Mick’s details to expand the search reach.