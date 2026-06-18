Four Men Jailed for Birmingham Roadside Firearm Conspiracy in Alum Rock

Four men have been sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court for conspiring to shoot at addresses in Alum Rock, Birmingham. On 4 October 2024, Lesane Anishere fired a gun at a residential property where children and families were inside and playing outside. Weeks later, on 18 October, an organised shooting was planned via Snapchat targeting another home on Poppy Grove, also in Alum Rock.

Daytime Drive-by Shooting

During the early October attack, Anishere discharged a firearm at a house on a street in Alum Rock around midday. Children were playing nearby as gunshots rang out, posing a severe risk to innocent residents.

Snapchat-organised Attack

Faieq Ghazanfar coordinated the October 18 shooting, instructing Anishere, Ali Riyan, Abdulaziz Jama, and Asfeya Gardi via Snapchat to shoot eight times at a Poppy Grove address. He sent them a photo of the target and demanded the attack be video recorded.

Fatal Ambush En Route

On their way to carry out the attack, the group was fired upon, resulting in the death of Ali Riyan. In a related case, Seraaj Ayub was convicted of Riyan’s murder and is awaiting sentencing.

Sentences For Conspiracy

Ghazanfar, 21, from Kings Heath, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear and received 11 years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

Anishere, 19, from Newtown, was found guilty and jailed for 14 years.

Jama, 22, from Aston, admitted conspiracy charges and was sentenced to five years and eight months.

Gardi, 20, from Walsall, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years and eight months.

The sentences highlight police efforts to tackle gun crime and protect Birmingham communities.