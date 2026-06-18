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NO FLY ZONE Thousands Head to Wiltshire for Stonehenge Summer Solstice 2026

Thousands Head to Wiltshire for Stonehenge Summer Solstice 2026

Thousands are set to visit Wiltshire this weekend for the 2026 Summer Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge and Avebury, starting Saturday 20 June and continuing into Sunday 21 June. Wiltshire police have launched a dedicated operation to ensure safety and order from the early morning sunrise at 4:52am, working alongside English Heritage and the National Trust.

Firm Policing Planned

Chief Superintendent Guy Elkins leads the policing effort which will be proportionate yet firm. He stressed that while officers will adopt a friendly approach, any intimidation, violence, or public disorder will be met with swift action. “We will be delivering a proportionate policing operation at both Stonehenge and Avebury, policing in the same way we would any nighttime economy,” he said.

Travel And Parking Warnings

Visitors are urged to plan ahead due to limited parking, which has now sold out. Police strongly recommend using the dedicated bus services and avoiding illegal parking on the A303, nearby roads, or public paths. Vehicles causing obstructions will be towed, with extra resources in place to keep traffic flowing smoothly throughout the event.

Restricted Airspace In Effect

A temporary no-fly zone will be enforced from 3pm on 20 June until 9am on 21 June, banning drone flights over the event area. Unauthorized drone use risks equipment seizure and prosecution to ensure safety for all attendees.

Safety And Community Focus

Officers encourage visitors to stay vigilant, support one another, and report any suspicious behaviour. The priority remains to provide a safe, enjoyable solstice experience while respecting the historic sites and those attending. For full event details, travel advice and entry conditions visit English Heritage Summer Solstice 2026.

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