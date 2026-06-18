Lucas Gomes Jailed for Drug Supply After Thames Valley Police Bust in Aylesbury

Lucas Gomes, 30, from Barnet Road, Barnet, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on 11 June following a Thames Valley Police probe into drug supply offences in Aylesbury. The case highlights ongoing police efforts to tackle drug crime in the region.

Drugs Discovered After Traffic Stop

On 18 March, Gomes was stopped by officers on Buckingham Road after a traffic incident. Police noted a strong smell of cannabis, leading to a search that uncovered 28 separate bags of cocaine and cannabis resin on Gomes.

Guilty Plea And Sentence

Gomes admitted to possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine and possession of Class B cannabis resin. The sentence handed down reflects the severity of the offences and their impact on the local community.

Police Warn Of Community Harm

PC Burridge, lead investigator, said, “Gomes was found in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine, clearly intended for supply, as well as cannabis. Drug dealing has a direct impact on our communities, often fuelling further crime and exploitation.”

She added, “We are committed to tackling those involved in the supply of drugs and bringing offenders before the courts. This sentence demonstrates that this type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take action to make our communities safer.”