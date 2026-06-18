Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DRUGS BUST Lucas Gomes Jailed for Drug Supply After Thames Valley Police Bust in Aylesbury

Lucas Gomes Jailed for Drug Supply After Thames Valley Police Bust in Aylesbury

Lucas Gomes, 30, from Barnet Road, Barnet, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on 11 June following a Thames Valley Police probe into drug supply offences in Aylesbury. The case highlights ongoing police efforts to tackle drug crime in the region.

Drugs Discovered After Traffic Stop

On 18 March, Gomes was stopped by officers on Buckingham Road after a traffic incident. Police noted a strong smell of cannabis, leading to a search that uncovered 28 separate bags of cocaine and cannabis resin on Gomes.

Guilty Plea And Sentence

Gomes admitted to possession with intent to supply Class A cocaine and possession of Class B cannabis resin. The sentence handed down reflects the severity of the offences and their impact on the local community.

Police Warn Of Community Harm

PC Burridge, lead investigator, said, “Gomes was found in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine, clearly intended for supply, as well as cannabis. Drug dealing has a direct impact on our communities, often fuelling further crime and exploitation.”

She added, “We are committed to tackling those involved in the supply of drugs and bringing offenders before the courts. This sentence demonstrates that this type of criminality will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take action to make our communities safer.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

RECKLESS NEAR MISS Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

FRAUD ALERT Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

UK News
Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

SERIOUS ASSAULT Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

UK News
Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

GET A JOB Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

UK News
Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

DATA LEAK Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

Breaking News, UK News
Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

FATAL COLLISION Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

UK News
Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

KNIFE ATTACK Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

UK News
Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

POLICE CLAIM Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

WAREHOUSE BLAZE Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Court News, UK News
Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Court News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

TRAGIC NEWS Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

POLICE RAID Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

UK News
Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

Wiltshire Police Seize £15k of Illicit Tobacco in Broadgreen Warrant

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

TUBE FLASHER Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

UK News
Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

Man Exposes Himself on Piccadilly Line Train in London

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

HACKER JAILED Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

Shahid Adnan Jailed for Liverpool John Moores University Fraud

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

DRUG DEALER WANTED Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

Police Appeal to Find Wanted Axminster Woman Over Drug Charge

UK News
Watch Live