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JUSTICE SERVED 80-Year-Old Jailed for Historic Child Abuse in Sussex

80-Year-Old Jailed for Historic Child Abuse in Sussex

An 80-year-old man from Rudgwick, West Sussex, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for historic child sexual abuse. Richard Beacher pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court to nine offences committed between 1978 and 1986 against a girl aged between three and eight years old at the time.

Guilty Plea Reduces Sentence

Beacher was initially facing a 24-year sentence, but this was reduced to 18 years following his guilty plea. The offences relate to abuse carried out over several years, spanning from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s.

Victims Courage Noted

The victim reported the abuse to Sussex Police in 2021, prompting a lengthy five-year investigation. Specialist officers supported her throughout as detectives gathered evidence against Beacher. Criminal Investigator Sophie Williams praised the victim’s bravery, calling the case “shocking and deeply disturbing.”

Police Justice Has No Time

Sussex Police reiterated their commitment to tackling sexual offences, emphasising that no matter how much time has passed, offenders will face justice. Investigator Williams said, “Even after 40 years, offenders will be held accountable and justice will be delivered.”

Support And Reporting Help

Police urge anyone affected by sexual offences, regardless of when they happened, to come forward. Reports can be made online, by calling 101, or by dialling 999 in an emergency.

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