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POLICE UPDATE Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were stabbed in Highfield Avenue, Barnet, on Wednesday, 29 April at 11:16am. Armed officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, where the suspect also attempted to stab police before being tasered and detained. Both victims, aged in their 30s and 70s, were treated for stab wounds and taken to the hospital, remaining in a stable condition.

Counter Terrorism Leads Probe

Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the investigation alongside the Metropolitan Police. They are working swiftly to uncover the full circumstances and explore any links to terrorism.

Police Describe Swift Action

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams praised officers for quickly tasering and arresting the suspect before further harm could occur. He acknowledged the distress caused in the area amid other recent incidents and assured continued police presence to support the community.

Ongoing Investigations And Reassurance

Authorities remain at the scene carrying out extensive enquiries, engaging with local residents to gather information and provide reassurance in Barnet amid heightened concern.

Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened. Thank you to those who were in the area at the time and supported the response to this terrible incident.”

The suspect remains in custody while police establish his background and nationality. The investigation continues as all possible motives are being examined.

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