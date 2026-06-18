Ashley Crowder Jailed for Murder of Vulnerable Man in Farnworth Hostage Case

Ashley Crowder, 36, has been convicted of murdering 37-year-old Graham Cox, a vulnerable man he held hostage, assaulted, and robbed over a two-week period in Farnworth. The jury at Bolton Crown Court found Crowder guilty after hearing evidence of his brutal abuse and financial exploitation driven by his drug addiction.

Brutal Hostage Abuse

Crowder imprisoned Mr Cox in a flat on Barton Walk, controlling him through sustained violence. The court heard Crowder systematically stole from Cox by emptying his bank account and taking his benefit payments to fund his drug habit.

Brief Escape Attempt

In the weeks before his death, Mr Cox managed to escape by climbing out of a living room window while Crowder slept. Terrified and bruised, Cox sought help at a local support centre, reporting his captivity and exploitation. Despite this, he was recaptured by Crowder.

Discovery Of Body

On 4 March 2024, emergency services discovered Mr Cox’s body at the Barton Walk property. Paramedics found him deceased on a sofa, covered with a blanket. A post-mortem confirmed death from severe complications caused by repeated blunt force trauma during captivity.

Conviction And Sentencing

The jury rejected Crowder’s defence and Found Dead in Southsea Garden" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/horror-find-southsea-door-step/">found him guilty of murder, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and four counts of theft. He remains in custody ahead of sentencing on 29 July 2026 at Bolton Crown Court, where the minimum term before parole eligibility will be set.