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MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

More than £23,600 has been raised for the family of Harrison Aylott, 15, who died on railway tracks in Blockley, Gloucestershire, on 8 June. British Transport Police confirmed his death is not suspicious, with the family and community now mourning the young rugby player amid concerns over teenage mental health.

Community Rallying Support

The fundraising appeal, launched by Harrison’s close friend Tom Beetson, aimed to cover funeral costs and has quickly surpassed its £25,000 target. Any extra funds will go to charities supporting youth mental health.

Tributes For Harrison

Harrison was described as a kind-hearted and cheerful boy who “never failed to make people smile.” A pupil at The Cotswold School and an under-16 player for Stow-on-the-Wold Rugby Club, friends and family remember him fondly.

Highlighting Teen Mental Health

“He was only 15 and fell victim to the ever-rising issue of the neglect of men’s mental health,” said Tom Beetson, who organised the fundraiser. “He made a huge impact on those around him, and this legacy will continue through the support raised.”

Familys Heartfelt Message

Harrison’s family expressed deep gratitude for the support and shared touching words: “Our beautiful boy was the light in our lives, bringing joy and laughter to everyone. Nothing will heal this pain, but we will carry him in our hearts forever.” They have also asked for photos from friends to cherish his memory.

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