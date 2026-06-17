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WOMAN GRABBED Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

Police in Plympton are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place outside Plympton Academy on Moorland Road late on the evening of Saturday 13 June. Officers responded between 11pm and 11.30pm after reports a woman was grabbed by the neck and shoulder, resulting in minor injuries. A man in his 30s from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation and criminal damage but has since been released on police bail.

Witness Appeal Issued

Investigating officers are urging anyone who saw the incident to come forward. They are particularly keen to speak to a member of the public who stopped the assault by exiting a Nissan Qashqai, intervened, and then left when neighbours appeared.

Police Action So Far

The man arrested remains on police bail while inquiries continue. Authorities are prioritising gathering more information to understand the full scope of the incident.

How To Help the Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the official police website, quoting reference number 50260151883.

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Topics :Crime

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