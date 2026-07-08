Ofcom Fines Virgin Media £28m for Blocking Customer Cancellations

Ofcom has slapped Virgin Media with a record £28 million fine after uncovering deliberate tactics used by the telecom giant to block millions of customers from cancelling their contracts and switching providers. The UK regulator launched an extensive investigation, revealing systemic failures across Virgin Media’s customer service that violated legal rights and caused serious financial harm.

Systematic Obstruction Exposed

Ofcom discovered Virgin Media employed a two-tier call handling system that funnelled cancellation requests through a stringent retention team. More than one million customers faced lengthy delays and were forced to repeat their cancellation multiple times to different agents, intentionally slowing down the process.

Customer Service Tactics

The regulator detailed frustrating methods used to frustrate users, including deliberate call dropping when agents realised the caller wanted to leave, excessive and unnecessary call transfers, and prolonged hold times with no progress. Internal incentives rewarded agents for preventing cancellations, driving this obstructive culture from the top down.

Impact On Customers

Consumers experienced considerable financial and emotional distress due to the blocked cancellations. Many resorted to cancelling their Direct Debits out of frustration, but Virgin Media’s systems failed to register these as official cancellations. This led to automatic negative credit reporting, harming customers’ credit ratings unjustly.

Ofcom’s Response And Penalty

The hefty £28m penalty is the largest ever issued by Ofcom for consumer protection breaches. It includes a 30% discount because Virgin Media admitted the failures and settled, though their lack of full cooperation during the investigation aggravated the fine. This case marks a landmark ruling reinforcing UK consumer rights in telecom services.