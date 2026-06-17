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BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Jordan Barber, reported missing from Kingsteignton since 6:30pm on Saturday, 14 June 2026. Authorities are concerned for his welfare and have launched an appeal for information to help locate him. Jordan has connections to Newton Abbot and Torquay.

Details Of Missing Teen

Jordan is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall with dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a full black Nike tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

Whereabouts Last Known

He was last spotted in Kingsteignton on the evening of 14 June. Since then, his location remains unknown, prompting police and community concern.

Police Urge Public Help

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 825 14/06/26.

Community Impact

The local community remains on alert as efforts continue to find Jordan and ensure his safe return.

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