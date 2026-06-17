Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

A Shropshire councillor is under intense pressure to quit after laughing off a major independent grooming gangs report in a video posted on social media. Donna Edmunds, representing Hodnet ward and a former Reform UK member, mocked the 219-page inquiry led by Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe, which details abuse of hundreds of thousands of children across England. The report draws from survivor testimonies, court cases, whistleblower evidence, and prior official inquiries into organised sexual exploitation affecting mainly white British girls since the 1950s.

Video Sparks Outrage

Edmunds’ video dismisses the report as “junk” while ridiculing its use of the term “county lines” to describe cross-town trafficking of victims. She claimed “county lines” strictly refers to drug supply networks via phone lines, not human trafficking, laughing as she made her point. This sparked over 5,000 replies demanding her resignation, accusing her of mocking abuse survivors.

Technical Term Misunderstood

While experts agree that “county lines” traditionally refers to drug networks using dedicated phone lines, critics state the report uses the term to describe multi-location trafficking by grooming gangs. These gangs moved victims using taxis and coordinated routes, similar to drug supply operations, across various local authorities. The terminology debate does not undermine the report’s core findings.

Wide-ranging Abuse Confirmed

The report, supported by prior investigations such as the 2014 Jay Report into Rotherham, reveals at least 250,000 mainly white British girls were victimised by predominantly Pakistani Muslim networks in 149 council areas. It highlights systemic police and social service failures, often influenced by fears of racial accusations, enabling abuse to continue unchecked over decades.

Contradiction in the Councillor’s Role

Critics highlight the contradiction between Edmunds’ public role supporting grooming gang survivors and her dismissive, laughing reaction to a report documenting serious abuse. Her claim to have previously offered expertise to the inquiry but being rejected has not been independently verified. Edmunds has described critics as spreading misinformation but had not commented further when contacted.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

FATAL COLLISION Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

UK News
American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

MOB ATTACK American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Ten Fire Engines Tackle Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Erith Industrial Estate

Breaking News, UK News
Police Appeal After Assault at Ruislip Manor Underground Station

THEFT BRAWL Police Appeal After Assault at Ruislip Manor Underground Station

UK News
Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

DRUGS BUST Three Arrested After £139M Cannabis Haul Seized at Southampton Port

UK News
Police officers patrolling on bicycles seize illegal e-bike in Swindon

HIT AND RUN CHARGES Chippenham Man Charged After Park Lane Collision and Fleeing Scene

UK News
Glasgow Teenager Charged With Alley Rape Appears in Court

RAPE CHARGE Glasgow Teenager Charged With Alley Rape Appears in Court

UK News
Violent Brawl Erupts on Tube and Platform at Earl’s Court Station

TUBE VIOLENCE Violent Brawl Erupts on Tube and Platform at Earl’s Court Station

UK News
Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

POLICE ACTION Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

UK News
Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

SCHOOL STATEMENT Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

COUNCILLOR FURY Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

MENTAL HEALTH £23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

£23K Raised for Family of 15-Year-Old Who Died on Gloucestershire Railway

UK News
Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

FRAUD ALERT Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

UK News
Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

WAREHOUSE BLAZE Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

BRING HIM HOME Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

Urgent Police Appeal After 14-Year-Old Jordan Barber Goes Missing in Kingsteignton

UK News
Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Court News, UK News
Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Court News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

KANE TRIUMPH Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

TRAGIC NEWS Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

UK News
Watch Live