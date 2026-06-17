Shropshire Councillor Faces Backlash Over Grooming Gangs Report Mockery

A Shropshire councillor is under intense pressure to quit after laughing off a major independent grooming gangs report in a video posted on social media. Donna Edmunds, representing Hodnet ward and a former Reform UK member, mocked the 219-page inquiry led by Restore Britain MP Rupert Lowe, which details abuse of hundreds of thousands of children across England. The report draws from survivor testimonies, court cases, whistleblower evidence, and prior official inquiries into organised sexual exploitation affecting mainly white British girls since the 1950s.

Video Sparks Outrage

Edmunds’ video dismisses the report as “junk” while ridiculing its use of the term “county lines” to describe cross-town trafficking of victims. She claimed “county lines” strictly refers to drug supply networks via phone lines, not human trafficking, laughing as she made her point. This sparked over 5,000 replies demanding her resignation, accusing her of mocking abuse survivors.

Technical Term Misunderstood

While experts agree that “county lines” traditionally refers to drug networks using dedicated phone lines, critics state the report uses the term to describe multi-location trafficking by grooming gangs. These gangs moved victims using taxis and coordinated routes, similar to drug supply operations, across various local authorities. The terminology debate does not undermine the report’s core findings.

Wide-ranging Abuse Confirmed

The report, supported by prior investigations such as the 2014 Jay Report into Rotherham, reveals at least 250,000 mainly white British girls were victimised by predominantly Pakistani Muslim networks in 149 council areas. It highlights systemic police and social service failures, often influenced by fears of racial accusations, enabling abuse to continue unchecked over decades.

Contradiction in the Councillor’s Role

Critics highlight the contradiction between Edmunds’ public role supporting grooming gang survivors and her dismissive, laughing reaction to a report documenting serious abuse. Her claim to have previously offered expertise to the inquiry but being rejected has not been independently verified. Edmunds has described critics as spreading misinformation but had not commented further when contacted.