Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News - UK News

DATA LEAK Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

A former healthcare worker at the london/">London Clinic has been formally cautioned by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) after attempting to sell the Princess of Wales’s private medical records. The breach, uncovered after the Princess’s surgery in January 2024, involved the deliberate misuse of sensitive personal data for financial gain.

Data Breach At London Clinic

The ex-employee targeted the confidential records following the Princess’s planned abdominal surgery—during which she was diagnosed with cancer. This information had been kept private for months until the Princess publicly announced her diagnosis in March 2024.

Ico Issues Formal Caution

The ICO conducted a thorough review under the Code for Crown Prosecutors and issued a caution under section 170(5) of the Data Protection Act 2018. The regulator condemned the ‘‘deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information’’ as a clear breach of trust.

Patient Confidentiality Violated

The incident raised serious concerns over data security at one of the UK’s leading private hospitals. The attempted sale of the records was reported as soon as it was discovered, prompting the ICO’s investigation.

Investigation Now Closed

Wednesday’s confirmation from the ICO marks the conclusion of the regulatory inquiry into the illegal attempt to profit from the Princess’s medical history.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

POLICE BREAKTHROUGH Millionaire Arrested In Hunt For ‘Putney Pusher’ Who Shoved Woman Into Path Of Bus

Breaking News, UK News
Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

SAFETY WARNING Network Rail Warns Public on Deadly Dangers at Level Crossings

UK News
Stockport Police Seize Illegal Submachine Gun and Pistol in Brinnington

WEAPONS RAID Stockport Police Seize Illegal Submachine Gun and Pistol in Brinnington

UK News
Starmer Vows UK Role in Reopening Strait of Hormuz After Iran Blockade

ENERGY CRISIS Starmer Vows UK Role in Reopening Strait of Hormuz After Iran Blockade

UK News
Jake Hall Cause Of Death Unknown After Majorca Fall Inquest Hears

INQUEST MYSTERY Jake Hall Cause Of Death Unknown After Majorca Fall Inquest Hears

UK News
Care Home Manager Fined Over Wheelchair Users Drowning at Devon Lake

SAFETY FAIL Care Home Manager Fined Over Wheelchair Users Drowning at Devon Lake

UK News
Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

POLITICAL VIOLENCE Right-Wing Activist Young Bob Assaulted By Mob During Immigration Debate In Manchester

UK News
Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

POLICE ACTION Swindon Man Jailed for Breaching Sexual Risk Order Targeting Sex Workers

UK News
Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

FIRE EMERGENCY Major Fire Erupts at Waitrose Store in Hove Early Tuesday

UK News
King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

MILAN MURDER King Charles Interpreter Found Dead With Head Injuries in Milan Flat

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

FLASHER PROBE Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

UK News
Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

Plymouth Police Seek Man Over Indecent Behaviour in Lipson

UK News
Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

SEX ATTACK Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

UK News
Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

Plymouth Police Appeal for Witnesses to Ernesettle Lane Sexual Assault

UK News
The Parcel That Never Arrived

The Parcel That Never Arrived

UK News
The Parcel That Never Arrived

The Parcel That Never Arrived

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

ADVENTURE DEATHS Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

UK News
Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

Second Woman Dies in Brazilian Cave Rappelling Tragedy

UK News
Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

SCHEME SCRAMBLES Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

UK News
Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

Ford Dealer Urged Claimants To Beat Motability Scheme Changes

UK News
Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

SEX ATTACK Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

UK News
Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

POLICE ACTION Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

UK News
Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

Three Teens Arrested After 200 Turned Away at Bluewater Kent

UK News
Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

SCHOOL STATEMENT Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

UK News
Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

Convicted Murderer Jamie Varley’s Crimes Preceded South Shore Academy’s Trust Entry

UK News
Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

POLICE BLUNDER Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

UK News
Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

Brother of Henry Nowak’s Killer Not Charged for False Racism Claims in Hampshire

UK News
Watch Live