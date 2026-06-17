Body discovered in south east London woods during search for missing person

Metropolitan Police officers discovered the body of a man in his 30s in Bostall Woods, south east London, on the afternoon of June 16. The discovery came during an ongoing search launched after the man went missing on the evening of June 14. Specialist officers have informed and are supporting the next of kin as the police suspend the search.

Intensive Search Effort

The Metropolitan Police conducted extensive searches across Bostall Woods and surrounding areas following reports of a missing person on June 14. The area was combed over the weekend and into Tuesday afternoon before officers made the sombre discovery at 4:45pm.

Victim Identified As Man In

The body found is believed to be a man aged in his 30s. Although it has not been officially confirmed, the searches are understood to be linked to efforts to locate Ollie Vines, 33, reported missing earlier in the week.

Family Support Underway

Police confirmed the man’s next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support. The Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “His next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Community Urged To Reach Out

In light of the incident, authorities have reminded those struggling for support to contact the Samaritans, available 24/7 at 116 123 free of charge.