Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

Detectives are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman who was found dead at a property on Boulton Road, Dagenham, on Sunday, 14 June. A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 16 June, indicated she likely died of natural causes. A 75-year-old man arrested at the scene has been released, but police continue their inquiries before passing the case to the Coroner.

Post-mortem Findings

The provisional results from the post-mortem suggest the woman’s death was due to natural causes, reducing suspicions of foul play in the case.

Man Released Without Charge

A 75-year-old man who was initially arrested at the property has been de-arrested, with police confirming no further action against him at this stage.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Investigators remain active at the scene, gathering further evidence and information to complete their report for the Coroner.

Next Steps Appeal

Once all inquiries are concluded, the details of the investigation will be submitted to the Coroner for review, who will determine the official cause of death.