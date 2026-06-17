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KANE TRIUMPH Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

England striker Harry Kane made history at the 2026 World Cup in Dallas, USA, scoring twice to match Gary Lineker’s England record of 10 World Cup goals. Kane’s brace helped England secure a dramatic 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening group match, despite Croatia’s two early goals. The win marks a strong start for Gareth Southgate’s side in the tournament.

Kane Equals England Legend

Kane’s two goals not only put England ahead but also saw him equal Gary Lineker’s all-time World Cup scoring record for England. His clinical finishing underlined his status as team captain and key player on the world stage.

Croatia Launches Strong Comeback

Croatia responded fiercely with goals from Martin Baturina and Petar Musa before half-time, testing England’s defence and keeping the game tense and competitive throughout the first half.

Bellingham And Rashford Fire England

Jude Bellingham’s stunning strike gave England a crucial third goal, displaying his composure and skill. Marcus Rashford later wrapped up the win with a powerful 101 km/h shot, following a slick team move involving Bukayo Saka and Morgan Rogers that ended any chance of a Croatian comeback.

Tactical Shifts Secure Victory

England manager Gareth Southgate made important substitutions, including fresh legs like Djed Spence and Marc Guehi, to maintain control in the final stages while fending off Croatia’s last-ditch attacks.

Confident Start To World Cup

This 4-2 victory boosts England’s confidence as they look to progress through the group stage and beyond. Securing maximum points in a high-scoring opener sets an optimistic tone for the team’s World Cup 2026 campaign.

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