Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a knife attack linked to two incidents on Monday 15 June 2026 in Oxford. The assaults took place in Littlemore and Radley, with the same group travelling in a blue vehicle suspected of involvement.

Threatening Group In Blue Vehicle

At around 9.20pm, a young man was threatened by a group of men travelling in a blue vehicle near Barberi Close and St Nicholas Road in Littlemore. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

Serious Knife Injury In Radley

Less than 10 minutes later, near Beckett Drive in Radley, the same group reportedly attacked another man, who sustained serious knife wounds. He remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple Arrests And Forensics Ongoing

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Forensic teams and a police dog unit continued investigations at the Beckett Drive scene throughout Tuesday, 16 June.

Police Urge Public To Assist

Detective Inspector Richard Allmond said: “This was a serious incident that saw a young man sustain a serious injury, and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances. We believe these incidents may be linked and involved the same group and vehicle. “I would urge anyone who was in the Littlemore or Radley areas on Monday evening and may have seen a blue vehicle or anything suspicious, to please come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital in helping us progress our investigation.”

How To Provide Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 43260300589. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.