Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a knife attack linked to two incidents on Monday 15 June 2026 in Oxford. The assaults took place in Littlemore and Radley, with the same group travelling in a blue vehicle suspected of involvement.

Threatening Group In Blue Vehicle

At around 9.20pm, a young man was threatened by a group of men travelling in a blue vehicle near Barberi Close and St Nicholas Road in Littlemore. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

Serious Knife Injury In Radley

Less than 10 minutes later, near Beckett Drive in Radley, the same group reportedly attacked another man, who sustained serious knife wounds. He remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple Arrests And Forensics Ongoing

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Forensic teams and a police dog unit continued investigations at the Beckett Drive scene throughout Tuesday, 16 June.

Police Urge Public To Assist

Detective Inspector Richard Allmond said: “This was a serious incident that saw a young man sustain a serious injury, and we are working hard to establish the full circumstances. We believe these incidents may be linked and involved the same group and vehicle. “I would urge anyone who was in the Littlemore or Radley areas on Monday evening and may have seen a blue vehicle or anything suspicious, to please come forward. Even the smallest piece of information could be vital in helping us progress our investigation.”

How To Provide Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or report online quoting reference 43260300589. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

SERIOUS ASSAULT Man Arrested After Serious Assault Near Paddock Wood Roundabout

UK News
Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

GET A JOB Woman Confronts Bike Thief Cutting Lock on Portobello Road

UK News
Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

DATA LEAK Ex-Healthcare Worker Cautioned Over Selling Princess Of Wales’s Medical Records

Breaking News, UK News
Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

FATAL COLLISION Jessica Metters Dead After Gateshead Car Incident on Lobley Hill Road

UK News
Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

KNIFE ATTACK Oxford Knife Attack: Man Seriously Injured in Littlemore and Radley

UK News
Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

POLICE CLAIM Young Bob Calls Manchester Assault ‘Most High-Profile Case’ Says Police

UK News
American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

MOB ATTACK American Saved Son From Choking But Faced Mob Lynching In Bogota

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Ten Fire Engines Tackle Massive Scrap Yard Blaze in Erith Industrial Estate

Breaking News, UK News
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

PIER CAMPAIGN Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde Launches Petition to Save Historic Pier

UK News
Weight Loss Jabs Like Ozempic May Cut Violent Crime Risk

CRIME DROP Weight Loss Jabs Like Ozempic May Cut Violent Crime Risk

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FIRE ALERT Huge Fire Rips Through Erith Scrapyard Causing Thick Smoke

Breaking News, UK News

Huge Fire Rips Through Erith Scrapyard Causing Thick Smoke

Breaking News, UK News
Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

POLICE PROBE Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

UK News
Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead in Dagenham Home

UK News

RECKLESS NEAR MISS Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News

Wiltshire Police Seek Amesbury Surron Electric Motorcycle Rider

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

POLICE DISMISSAL Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

UK News
Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

Wiltshire Police Officer Sacked for Racist and Homophobic Remarks

UK News
BBC Cuts Radio 4’s The World Tonight After 56 Years Amid 550 Job Losses

JOB CUTS BBC Cuts Radio 4’s The World Tonight After 56 Years Amid 550 Job Losses

UK News
BBC Cuts Radio 4’s The World Tonight After 56 Years Amid 550 Job Losses

BBC Cuts Radio 4’s The World Tonight After 56 Years Amid 550 Job Losses

UK News
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

WOMAN GRABBED Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

Plympton Assault Inquiry After Man Detained for Strangulation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Kent Police Search for Missing Folkestone Man Jamie McGaritty

FIND HIM Kent Police Search for Missing Folkestone Man Jamie McGaritty

UK News
Kent Police Search for Missing Folkestone Man Jamie McGaritty

Kent Police Search for Missing Folkestone Man Jamie McGaritty

UK News
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

KANE TRIUMPH Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane’s Brace Sends England to 4-2 World Cup Win Over Croatia

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

Mobile Data Abroad: What UK Travellers Need to Know in 2025

UK News
Watch Live