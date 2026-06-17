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FRAUD ALERT Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

Kent Courier Fraud Scams Steal £766k in 2025 Police Warn Public

Kent victims fell prey to phone scammers posing as police or bank staff, losing more than £766,000 to courier fraud throughout 2025, Kent Police have confirmed. Fraudsters tricked 86 people across the county into handing over cash, jewellery, bank cards, and PINs after convincing them they were part of criminal investigations or bank security checks.

How Courier Fraud Works

Scammers typically start with a call, claiming urgent bank or police business. Victims are instructed to withdraw cash or valuables and then handed over to couriers — often arriving by taxi — who steal the property. The fraud can also involve scammers posing as relatives on WhatsApp to request money.

Police Campaign Launched

Kent Police is backing a City of London Police national awareness drive aimed at halting this rising scam. Detective Inspector Ian Sanderson revealed that in early June alone, 30 reports came in to Kent Police, with fraudsters succeeding in only a few, netting over £9,300.

Targeting The Vulnerable

DI Sanderson warned that scammers target the elderly and vulnerable by impersonating trusted organisations. Specialist police teams regularly engage with banks and community groups to educate about the signs of fraud and help people stop suspicious calls in their tracks.

Essential Fraud Prevention Tips

  • Never give bank details, PINs, or hand over cards to anyone on the phone or by courier.
  • Banks and police do not ask for information or send couriers to your home unexpectedly.
  • Ignore the caller ID as it can be faked; always verify by calling official numbers directly.

If you suspect you have been targeted by courier fraud, contact your bank immediately and report the crime at reportfraud.police.uk or by phone on 0300 123 2040.

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