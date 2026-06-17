Leeds Drug Gang Sentenced After Neighbourhood Police Bust

Eight members of a Leeds-based organised crime group have been sentenced following a lengthy investigation led by Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team into large-scale drug dealing across the Halton Moor estate. The probe, which began in 2023 and concluded in 2026, uncovered a supply network for cocaine and cannabis orchestrated by Christopher Hargreaves and several family members and associates.

Organised Crime Exposed

The investigation started after police received intelligence on drug activity at a Rathmell Road property in Halton. Raids revealed weapons including machetes and a Taser, highlighting the gang’s readiness to use violence or intimidation. Neighbourhood officers worked with partners, including Leeds City Council, to enforce closure orders on fortified properties equipped with CCTV and metal grills.

Key Arrests And Evidence

Christopher Hargreaves, 46, was arrested at Skelton Lake services carrying thousands of pounds in cash and caught discarding a phone containing further incriminating evidence. Other arrests included family members Kyle and Leah Hargreaves, and associates Tyler Foley, Kasey Simpson, and others linked to running the drug line and assisting offenders.

Sentences Handed Down

Christopher Hargreaves: 8 years for conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs

Kyle Hargreaves, 19: 5 years 4 months

Farooq Azam, 52: 4 years 6 months

Macaulay Clark, 21: 3 years 9 months

Victoria Snook, 41: Two years 3 months suspended and rehabilitation

Leah Hargreaves, 23: Two years suspended plus offences for failing to disclose key info

Tyler Foley, 29: Nine months suspended for assisting offenders

Kasey Simpson, 29: Community order with curfew and rehab activity

Neighbourhood Policing Impact

Detective Inspector Alastair Nicholls praised the dedicated team’s efforts to dismantle a gang that had imposed a culture of fear in Halton Moor. “This investigation shows that organised crime will not go unchecked in our communities,” he said. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity directly or via Crimestoppers. For more on reporting drug offences, visit the West Yorkshire Police drug reporting page.