Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Cancer Battle in Clarkson’s Farm Series 5 Finale

Jeremy Clarkson, the 66-year-old TV presenter and motoring legend, disclosed a cancer diagnosis in the final episodes of the fifth series of Clarkson’s Farm, filmed at his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire. The revelation came in early 2024 during filming, as Clarkson shared the news with his farming team while managing the effects of an aggressive but early-stage cancer.

Startling Farmyard Confession

In the latest episodes on Amazon Prime Video, Clarkson stunned his crew while discussing the harvest with Charlie and Kaleb Cooper when he silently announced, “I’ve got cancer.” He revealed the diagnosis followed a biopsy in May but kept the cancer’s location private, describing it as aggressive.

Health Struggles Behind the Scenes

This diagnosis adds to a challenging year for Clarkson, who recently underwent treatment for coronary heart disease, including the fitting of two stents after blocked arteries. Despite these serious health battles, he continued filming on the farm, candidly capturing moments of uncertainty and hospital visits.

Support from the Close Circle

Clarkson’s close friends and family—including Kaleb, girlfriend Lisa Hogan, and Charlie—have rallied around him as he faces his treatment plan. He hopes to finish the harvest before starting intensive care, which he noted will begin “slap bang in the middle” of the farm’s busiest season. Regular blood tests will track his progress in the coming weeks.

Series Tone Turns Serious

The usually lighthearted and humorous show takes a more emotional turn in these episodes. Clarkson shared on Instagram that the final instalments of series five are “really, really difficult” to watch, revealing the raw reality behind the farm’s scenic backdrop.

Future Plans Amid Uncertainty

Despite the health setback, Clarkson remains active with filming on other projects like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and plans for a sixth series of Clarkson’s Farm, commissioned by Prime Video. Acknowledging the need for a break after five years, he concluded: “If this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six, and if it isn’t, I won’t. Take care, everyone.” His openness introduces a new, poignant chapter to the beloved series.