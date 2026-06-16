Ex-NHL Star Kyle Calder Dies Aged 47 After Brief Illness

Kyle Calder, a former NHL forward and 2003 World Championship gold medallist with Team Canada, has died aged 47 following a short illness. The news was confirmed late Monday by Calder’s daughter, Madison on Instagram, where she also pays tribute to her late father’s enduring legacy. Calder’s career spanned multiple NHL teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings, with his passing met with heartfelt tributes across hockey communities.

Tributes Pour In

Madison Calder, who coached youth hockey with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings, posted an emotional tribute describing her dad as her biggest fan and greatest influence. She wrote: “There will forever be a void in my heart, but forever a spot just for you… Save me a spot on the ice, Dad.”

Career Highlights

Drafted by Chicago in 1997, Calder played 590 NHL games, scoring 114 goals and tallying 294 points. His standout season was 2005-06 with 26 goals and 59 points. He also played abroad during the NHL lockout and had stints with Philadelphia, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Anaheim.

International Success

Calder won silver with Canada at the 1999 World Junior Championships and gold at the 2003 IIHF World Championships, contributing key goals during the tournament. He represented Canada again in 2006, finishing fourth.

Legacy Remembered

The NHL Alumni Association honoured Calder as “tough as nails on the ice, a fierce competitor with a teddy bear heart.” Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz praised his passion and dedication, saying his legacy will endure.