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SEX ATTACK Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

Police Seek Bald Man With Tracheotomy Tube After Doncaster Assault

South Yorkshire Police are hunting a distinctive man following a sexual assault in Doncaster city centre on 12 May. The victim was grabbed and attacked, prompting an urgent appeal for information to identify the suspect.

Distinctive Suspect Features

The suspect is described as a bald man aged between 50 and 60, approximately 5ft 5in tall. Officers highlighted tattoos on his neck and fingers, along with a rare tracheotomy tube at the base of his throat, as key identifiers.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detectives have released an e-fit image and urged anyone who recognises the man to come forward. Information can be provided online, via live chat, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 14/86604/26.

Community Safety Priority

South Yorkshire Police emphasised the importance of public help in locating the suspect to ensure community safety and bring justice for the victim.

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