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Wimbledon Driver Faces Court Over School 4×4 Crash Killing Two Girls

Wimbledon Driver Faces Court Over School 4×4 Crash Killing Two Girls

Claire‑Louise Freemantle, 49, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a Land Rover crashed into a school end-of-term tea party at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon on 6 July 2023. Two eight-year-old girls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, died, and several others were seriously injured in the incident that shocked the south-west London community.

First Court Appearance

Nearly three years after the tragic event, Freemantle confirmed her identity at court but was not asked to enter pleas. Her legal team requested she sit in the court well rather than the dock due to her epilepsy diagnosis, concerns that the judge accepted without opposition from the prosecution.  

Serious Charges Laid

Freemantle faces two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and seven counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Victims include Nuria’s mother, Smera Chohan, other mothers, and children aged between seven months and eight years.  

Old Bailey Hearing Scheduled

District Judge Paul Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey for trial, ordering Freemantle to appear at the Central Criminal Court on 14 July. She was released on unconditional bail. Parents and families of the injured attended the hearing, showing the case remains deeply felt within the community.  

Investigation And Controversy

The charges follow criticism of the Metropolitan Police’s handling of the investigation. Initial police statements claimed Freemantle had an epileptic seizure and would not face prosecution, but that decision was reversed after public outcry. The Met has apologised and pledged major changes to how it conducts fatal and serious collision inquiries.

Ongoing Police Conduct Probe

The Independent Office for Police Conduct continues investigations into allegations of racism and misleading information given to families. Four serving officers, including senior ranks, face gross misconduct investigations in connection with the case.

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