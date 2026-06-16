Man Charged with Murder After Woman Found Dead in Lewisham

Police have charged Derek Bradshaw, 32, with murder following the death of 47-year-old Barbara McCann, found dead at a property on Catford Hill, Lewisham. Officers were called to the address at 11:35am on Tuesday, 9 June after concerns were raised for Barbara’s welfare. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family is receiving specialist support.

Suspect Arrested In Hillingdon

Two days after Barbara’s death, police located Bradshaw at Hanover Circle, Hayes, in west London. He was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday, 11 June and charged on Monday, 15 June.

Upcoming Court Hearing

Derek Bradshaw, born 7 September 1993, is scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16 June to face the murder charge.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Franklin, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Barbara’s family at this unimaginably difficult time. If you have any information about Barbara’s death, no matter how small, please assist our investigation by contacting us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting 3053/9JUN or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.