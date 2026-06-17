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TUBE VIOLENCE Violent Brawl Erupts on Tube and Platform at Earl’s Court Station

Violent Brawl Erupts on Tube and Platform at Earl’s Court Station

A violent fight broke out on a London Underground train before spilling onto the platform at Earl’s Court Station in Kensington on the evening of Tuesday 16 June. The escalating brawl involving three young men unfolded during rush hour, forcing Transport for London (TfL) staff and members of the public to intervene as the train was held at the platform. Passengers looked on in shock as security struggled to control the disorder.

Rush Hour Chaos

Footage from the scene shows three men exchanging punches and kicks inside the tube carriage and on the platform. One man was left topless, while another’s shirt was torn apart during the fracas. TfL employees gathered by the train doors attempted to calm the situation and prevent the train from departing.

Staff Struggle To Control

Station staff can be heard telling the men, “This train will not move with you on it. We’ll sort it out.” Despite efforts to defuse the fight, bystanders expressed frustration at the delayed journeys caused by the violent incident.

Passenger Reactions

Commuters voiced their anger and concern as the altercation unfolded, with one passenger urging the fighters to leave the train, adding, “Sorry mate, we all have places to go.” On social media, users debated the state of public transport safety and criticised the handling of the disturbance by staff and authorities.

Calls For Police Intervention

Several individuals online questioned why the police were not called sooner, urging Transport for London and British Transport Police to take stronger action in such incidents. A official response from TfL and the British Transport Police was still pending at the time of reporting.

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