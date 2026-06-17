Huge Warehouse Fire Erupts In Bobigny Near Paris Sending Black Smoke

A massive warehouse fire broke out just after 2pm in Bobigny, northeast Paris, engulfing a 75,000 sq ft industrial unit housing several furniture and equipment companies. Around 150 firefighters and 50 emergency vehicles rushed to tackle the blaze at the Vignes industrial park on Rue Henri Gautier, sending towering plumes of black smoke visible across Paris and the wider region.

Emergency Response Mobilised

The Paris Fire Brigade (BSPP) confirmed the huge operation involving hundreds of firefighters to contain the rapidly spreading inferno. No casualties or missing persons have been reported so far, with the brigade reassuring the public that safety measures remain in place as the fire rages.

Smoke Visible For Miles

Shocking footage circulating on social media shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky, with residents capturing images from tens of miles away. Authorities have urged Parisians to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to operate safely.

Cause Still Unknown

The origin of the fire remains under investigation and will only be examined when the blaze is fully controlled. This incident follows a series of major fires in Paris earlier this year, including a blaze at the Palace Le bristol/" title="Bristol" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Bristol hotel and a large fire in the city’s 17th Arrondissement.

Recent Fire History