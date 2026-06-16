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ACTOR DEATH John Alford Died of Heart Disease Weeks After Jail for Sexual Abuse

John Alford Died of Heart Disease Weeks After Jail for Sexual Abuse

  Former London‘s Burning actor John Alford, 54, died of heart disease just weeks after being sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison for sexually abusing two young girls at a Hertfordshire house, an inquest has heard.

Provisional Cause Of Death

The inquest recorded ischaemic heart disease as Alford’s likely cause of death, which includes fatal heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest. He was found unresponsive in his cell at Category C HMP Bure in Norfolk on March 13, less than three months after his incarceration in January 2026.

Details Of Offences

Alford, born John Shannon, was convicted of sexually abusing a drunk 14-year-old and assaulting her 15-year-old friend during an incident on April 8, 2022. The offences occurred after other party guests went to bed, leaving him alone with the victims. He engaged in sexual acts with the younger girl in the garden and later in a downstairs toilet, while also assaulting the older girl. Alford denied the charges, claiming he was the victim of a blackmail attempt.

Impact On Victims

One victim, by the time of trial, aged 18, described the lasting effect on her and her family, saying even being hugged by her father no longer felt comfortable. Both victims were invited to the house by a mutual friend for the evening.

Alfords Past Troubles

Once a popular BBC and ITV actor known for Grange Hill and London’s Burning, Alford’s career ended after a 1999 conviction for supplying drugs during a Fake Sheikh sting. He later faced bans and incidents, including drink-driving and assaulting police officers during a bin lorry incident in Camden in 2018.

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