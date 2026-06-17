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HIT AND RUN CHARGES Chippenham Man Charged After Park Lane Collision and Fleeing Scene

Chippenham Man Charged After Park Lane Collision and Fleeing Scene

  Police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man following a crash on Park Lane in Chippenham on June 16. Officers were called to the scene at 7.30pm after a Citroen Berlingo smashed into a roadside barrier, with two individuals fleeing the scene.

Suspects Spotted Nearby

Immediately after the incident, police launched a search operation in nearby Greenway Lane. Two people matching witness descriptions were found and detained for questioning.

Charged Offences Listed

Jake Evans, from High Street, Sutton Benger, was charged with several offences, including failing to stop after an accident, driving without a valid licence, using a vehicle without insurance, and refusing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Court Date And Appeal

Evans has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on July 16. Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and provide information by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 54260071937.

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